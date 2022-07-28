Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth about $1,857,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Envista by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Envista by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Envista by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42. Envista has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Envista will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

