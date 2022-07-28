Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bill.com from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.50.

Bill.com Trading Up 7.2 %

BILL opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.83 and a 200 day moving average of $169.00. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bill.com by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 245.3% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 8.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

