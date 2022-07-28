Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,808.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 14.7 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,510.00 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,320.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,428.79.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 34.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.