Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SKX. TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.78.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 630.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 206,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 177,828 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 993.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 109,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

