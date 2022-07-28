Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,600.00 Price Target at Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,510.00 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,320.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,428.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $27,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

