Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $171.54 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $158.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

