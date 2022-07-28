Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 196,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,349 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $41,319.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,162 shares of company stock worth $340,338. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BXMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.