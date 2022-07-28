Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 50,015 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 135,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

