Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Gap Down to $23.52

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.52, but opened at $21.50. Rent-A-Center shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 14,048 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,808,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

