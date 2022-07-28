Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Gap Up to $28.89

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.89, but opened at $29.66. Coterra Energy shares last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 173,574 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

