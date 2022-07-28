Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Gap Up to $28.36

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.36, but opened at $29.15. Viper Energy Partners shares last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 1,772 shares changing hands.

VNOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.24%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,185 shares in the company, valued at $39,197,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock worth $4,462,788 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

