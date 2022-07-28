Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Raised to $27.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GPK has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,764,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,405,000 after acquiring an additional 126,394 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,205,000 after buying an additional 10,954,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,418,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

