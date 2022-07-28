Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Citigroup

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.57.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.30. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,105,000 after buying an additional 233,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,306,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,996,000 after buying an additional 370,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after buying an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

