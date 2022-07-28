UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Given New CHF 22 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of UBS Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.55.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Stories

