Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRI. TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Carter’s Stock Up 3.6 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 35.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter’s stock opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $67.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

