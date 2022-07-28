SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 128.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 186,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

