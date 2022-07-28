SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,119 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $302,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Stock Up 2.3 %

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $209.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.46. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

