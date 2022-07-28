Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.27 and a beta of 0.20.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

