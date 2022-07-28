AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,988 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.83.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of AMC opened at $14.48 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $52.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.