Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 7.1 %

MRVL opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,194 shares of company stock worth $2,703,907 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.