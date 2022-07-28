Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $311.78.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $256.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.01 and its 200-day moving average is $278.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 50.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

