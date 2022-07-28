Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Given New $34.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASPN. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.90.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 50.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also

