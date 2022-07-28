Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Celestica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. Celestica has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 45.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,840,000 after acquiring an additional 939,852 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 255,768 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Celestica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 91,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

