Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.10.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 52,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $724,067.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,565,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,390,990.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 52,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $724,067.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,565,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,390,990.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky purchased 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,389.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,672.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 547,123 shares of company stock worth $7,373,738. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

