Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EDR. UBS Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Endeavor Group stock opened at 22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 25.68. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,202.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total value of 593,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 895,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total value of 593,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 895,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total transaction of 1,878,896.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,446,748 shares in the company, valued at 29,296,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 677,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,429,991. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,659,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,016,000 after acquiring an additional 155,016 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,289,000 after acquiring an additional 107,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,433,000 after acquiring an additional 107,886 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 233,683 shares during the period. 52.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

