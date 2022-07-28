General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.21.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 13.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 4.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $204,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 47.3% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 22,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.