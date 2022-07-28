General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.35.

Shares of GM stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after purchasing an additional 157,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

