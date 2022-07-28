Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

Hubbell Stock Up 2.8 %

Hubbell stock opened at $209.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,284,000 after buying an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

