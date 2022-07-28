McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $276.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $273.00 to $276.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.77.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $258.89 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.21 and its 200 day moving average is $247.74. The company has a market capitalization of $191.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

