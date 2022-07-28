FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,489,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,152,321.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $352,800.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $188,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $187,500.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $190,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $230,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 99,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $426,690.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $923,680.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 28,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $115,020.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,600 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $363,780.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $350,520.00.

FTC Solar Stock Up 5.1 %

FTCI opened at $4.14 on Thursday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTCI. Cowen lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

