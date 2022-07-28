AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) President David J. Lee Sells 43,533 Shares

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) President David J. Lee sold 43,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $164,554.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,243,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,048.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
AppHarvest Stock Performance
APPH opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $401.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $12.74.
AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 1,412.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AppHarvest
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
