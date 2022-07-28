NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,208,051.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NeoPhotonics Stock Performance

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.54 million, a P/E ratio of -120.77 and a beta of 0.77. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.61 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of NeoPhotonics

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 54.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 205,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

Read More

