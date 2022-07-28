Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has 18.00 price target on the stock.

Scatec ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Scatec ASA stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. Scatec ASA has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $20.16.

Scatec ASA Company Profile

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

