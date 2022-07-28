Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS SLTTF opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

