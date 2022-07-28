Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $283.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $283.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $329.25.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $293.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. American National Bank raised its position in Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

