NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Increased to $4,300.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4,577.50.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,372.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,219.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4,605.87. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $82.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR will post 536.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

