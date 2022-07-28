NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.64.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $181.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.94.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 24,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 115.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,451 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 131,742 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.