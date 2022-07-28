Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Base Carbon Price Performance

Base Carbon stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39. Base Carbon has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.96.

Get Base Carbon alerts:

Base Carbon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Base Carbon Inc engages in the business of providing capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Base Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.