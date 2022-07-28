Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Base Carbon Price Performance
Base Carbon stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39. Base Carbon has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.96.
Base Carbon Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Base Carbon (BCBNF)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Base Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.