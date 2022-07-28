Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Trican Well Service from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.74.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.