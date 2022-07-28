Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $296.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $292.00 to $296.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.
V has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.00.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $210.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.64. The company has a market cap of $400.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $251.50.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
