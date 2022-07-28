Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $296.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $292.00 to $296.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.00.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $210.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.64. The company has a market cap of $400.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $251.50.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

