Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at UBS Group

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $86.54.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $45,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

