Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $297.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stryker to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.29.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $211.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

