Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Uni-Select Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

