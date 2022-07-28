Wix.com’s (WIX) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.94.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.52. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $307.72.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Wix.com by 314.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,817,000 after buying an additional 943,121 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after buying an additional 637,351 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Wix.com by 4,365.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,094,000 after buying an additional 599,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 15.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after buying an additional 519,988 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

