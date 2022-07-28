Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.91.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

