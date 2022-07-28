Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Increased to C$31.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TPZEF. Desjardins upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.93.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $19.68.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

