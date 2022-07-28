Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

FOJCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Danske upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($17.65) to €18.50 ($18.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Fortum Oyj Stock Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

