Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FELE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.75.
Franklin Electric Stock Performance
FELE stock opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.03.
Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.
Insider Activity
In other Franklin Electric news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $773,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $822,907.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,156,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
