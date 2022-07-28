Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $338.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $268.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.60.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

