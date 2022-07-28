Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($17.65) to €18.50 ($18.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. AlphaValue downgraded Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.